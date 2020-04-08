Sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, TTCU Federal Credit Union and OSU Medicine

Watch a Tulsa World virtual town hall: Your mental health questions answered

Let's Talk Mental Health

“Let’s Talk” is hosted by Tulsa World editorial pages editor Wayne Greene with guests Mike Brose, chief empowerment officer of Mental Health Oklahoma, and Dr. Sara Coffey, director of child and adolescent psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.

The Tulsa World latest “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall focuses on the mental strain of being isolated, handling family situations under emotional stress, working from home and dealing with fear.

Wayne Greene, the Tulsa World’s editorial pages editor, is the host of the town hall series.

> Read Staff Writer Andrea Eger's story about this virtual town hall: Local mental health experts answer reader questions about pandemic stressors

