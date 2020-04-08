Watch a Tulsa World virtual town hall: Your mental health questions answered

The Tulsa World latest “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall focuses on the mental strain of being isolated, handling family situations under emotional stress, working from home and dealing with fear.
Guests were Mike Brose, chief empowerment officer of Mental Health Oklahoma, and Dr. Sara Coffey, director of child and adolescent psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Oklahoma State University Health Sciences Center.
Sponsors are the George Kaiser Family Foundation, TTCU Federal Credit Union and OSU Medicine.
Wayne Greene, the Tulsa World’s editorial pages editor, is the host of the town hall series.
> Read Staff Writer Andrea Eger's story about this virtual town hall: Local mental health experts answer reader questions about pandemic stressors
Tulsa restaurants offering curbside service and other options following closures