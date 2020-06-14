MUSKOGEE — After a full year and nearly $1 million in restorations later, the Three Forks Harbor & River Center is again occupied and set to host about 350 anglers in a Bassmaster Central Open tournament Wednesday through Saturday.
But it will take another $1 million to make the harbor whole again.
Scott Robinson, port director for the Muskogee City-County Port Authority, looked back at the flooding at this time last year and used the word “catastrophic.”
Access to the River Center at that time was via boat to a deck railing easily 20 feet above the now cleaned and cleared concrete deck below. Water inside the community center and Port Authority offices was 22 inches deep.
The 10,000-square-foot River Center that opened in 2009 is a showpiece and community asset. But a year ago the priority was the port and rail systems shut down to both rail and barge traffic, plus a pair of barges that broke loose to float downriver and ultimately meet their end, smashed against the dam at Webbers Falls.
“We were probably more attentive to those issues at that time because those were pretty serious issues,” Robinson said. “There really wasn’t much we could do here.”
Deputy Port Director Kimbra Scott said staff pulled out of the offices and made do at downtown Muskogee offices as the flood played out.
“At one time there were four of us around one desk,” she said, now able to smile about it. “It was kind of tight quarters there for awhile.”
An immediate priority was a $328,000 emergency repair to the rail system when the port lacked not only barge service but railway access, she said. The port is seeking reimbursement for that repair from FEMA.
With finishing touches underway Thursday, Scott, Robinson and other staff prepared to move from a construction trailer in the Center parking lot back into the main offices. The community center side of the building will be open in a few more weeks.
“We built this building 2 feet above the 100-year flood elevation, the base flood elevation where there is a 1% chance for flooding. We needed to build it 8 feet higher,” Robinson said.
Through the course of last summer the river reached a record peak on May 26, but later the section of river between Lock & Dam No. 6 and No. 7 was allowed to fall nearly dry for an attempted recovery effort of the smashed barges.
Telescoping additions were added to the tops of the poles that normally rise 20 feet above the floating docks to keep them from floating away at one point. Later, all the boats were pulled out of the marina’s 50 slips for fear of damage as the port ran dry. The slips remain mostly empty for the time being.
Inside and outside the building, electrical systems had to be replaced. Water swirling beneath the building left voids under its foundation and slab so it had to be drilled and concrete slurry pumped in to make the foundation fully stable again. Windows all around the building indelibly scored by silty waters had to be replaced.
The repair bill at the harbor so far is $836,000, Scott said. Bids are going out this week for a second phase that will repair and improve the grounds and the heavily eroded anchor walls that secure the sheet walls lining the transportation channel that connects the harbor to the river.
Tall piles of gravel and sand stand atop the earthen walls across the harbor from the River Center. Some of it is material excavated from the channel after the floods, the rest came off the grounds, parking lots and sidewalks around the Center.
Erosion lines still are evident around the center and silt still covers some of the sidewalks.
“It’s still beautiful here but it was more beautiful. It will be again,” Scott said.
Robinson estimated that job will cost another $800,000 or more.
“In total the damages to the harbor and the port will total about $2 million,” he said.
As a whole, the navigation system from the Port of Catoosa to Muskogee suffered a hit of $100 million to $150 million, he said.
“A tremendous amount of that 100 to 150 was suffered by shippers who had to use alternate means for products they normally ship by barge,” he said. “Some of them were paying an additional $60 or $80 per ton to ship by truck and some of them ship a quarter-million tons annually,” he said.
The port was in good shape financially heading into the flood and with some insurance and with some reimbursements from FEMA the recovery should be completed without having to go into debt, he said.
“We’ve been able to keep our heads above water, so to speak,” he said.