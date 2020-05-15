Osage Casino in Tulsa reopened to long lines with hundreds of people Friday morning, and in less than two hours after opening, it reached its occupancy limit.

More than 1,200 people entered the casino after it reopened its doors at 10 a.m. The casino, which had been closed since March 19 by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has limited its occupancy levels to meet social distancing guidelines.

Entrance to the gaming floor, the sole portion open for customers, was only permitted through the parking garage before the casino reached the 25% occupancy threshold at about 11:20 a.m. But that didn't stop the roughly 400 people — some with masks and gloves — lined up inside the garage before 10 a.m. from cheering loudly once they heard the all-clear for slot game play.

"We normally go to Winstar, which is right across the border from Texas, and they're not open yet," said Ron Meyer of Fort Worth, Texas, who was at the casino with his wife. "She likes to play the slot machines, so she found this place. We drove up last night after I got off work, got here about midnight and came here this morning so she could get her little fix on the slot machine."

A hand sanitizer station was available at the parking garage entrance before guests got on the gaming floor. Numerous slot machines were inactive in order to facilitate requirements for maintaining at least 6 feet of space between people, and groups cannot be larger than 10.

Cleaning crews were seen periodically wiping down slot machines and using disinfectant cleaners between uses.

Many of those who gambled said they welcomed any sign, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, of life as it was before COVID-19 led to widespread business shutdowns. At the Osage Casino, employees — who are required to wear protective gear — offered masks and gloves to anyone who requested one, though guests don't have to wear them.

"I'm 70. I'm pretty healthy. I don't have any health issues, but you don't want to take a chance," said Meyer, who, along with his wife, wore a mask and gloves. "I think we're worried about this like everybody else. But you feel like you need to get out to do something that's normal."

The Tulsa location at West 36th Street North was one of six Osage Nation casino properties to reopen on Friday, including Bartlesville, Hominy, Pawhuska, Skiatook and Sand Springs. Osage Nation's Ponca City casino opened May 8.

The Tulsa, Ponca City, Sand Springs and Skiatook properties are open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Osage Nation casinos in Bartlesville, Hominy and Pawhuska are open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Photo gallery: Hundreds wait in line hoping for luck at Osage Casino reopening

Samantha Vicent

918-581-8321

samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @samanthavicent

Tags