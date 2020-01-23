At least a half-inch of snow and sleet accumulated in the Tulsa area overnight into Wednesday, leaving slushy and slick roads for residents’ morning commutes.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa reported the total and said an inch was reported in other places around town.
Several northeastern Oklahoma school districts closed Wednesday due to the weather, including Muskogee, Tahlequah and Coweta.
Although the slush is hazardous for the roads, it brought success to Tulsa police officers in at least one burglary case, according to a news release. A man was arrested after breaking into a north Tulsa home when officers tracked his footsteps through the snow.