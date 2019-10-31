Wednesday’s high was 39 degrees with winds out of the north about 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Halloween should be sunny, but conditions will still be cool, with highs around 48 and a low on Thursday night of 30, forecasters said.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 20S TO NEAR 30 DEGREES WIL OCCUR. * WHERE...MUCH OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION. &&
