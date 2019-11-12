Whither TU?
What’s going on at TU? I’m a 1972 graduate of the University of Tulsa and had reason to run across the university’s most recent financial statements.
I wasn’t amazed at the poor results, including the $18 million operating loss, but I was disappointed. The noise in opposition to the present administration’s True Commitment has been quite deafening.
But after reading that tuition charges declined 25% in the past 2 years my interest was piqued. So, I checked with six other universities and found no other universities had lost even 1% during the same period.
They all have had increases in tuition; one (Rice in Houston) as high as 13%.
I guess all of this is to remind the Board of Trustees that it has an obligation to your stakeholders.
The trustees are caretakers of, to quote Nietzsche, “a long obedience in the same direction … that makes life worth living.” And, as such, they owe it to the university community to explain just exactly what’s going on.
I’m reminded of my TU classmate Phil McGraw (yes, Dr. Phil) who has earned fame and fortune asking: OK, I understand your plan, now let me ask you this. How’s that working for you?
George Brown, Tulsa
Clancy supported
For two decades, Dr. Gerard Clancy, M.D., has provided authentic, dedicated and successful leadership to the Tulsa community, as president of the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa and chairman of both the Tulsa Regional Chamber and Tulsa Area United Way.
Now he is leading the evolution of the University of Tulsa to ensure that it remains strong and relevant for many decades to come.
Specializing in psychiatry, Clancy has and is using his professional expertise for the greater good of our community.
Hank Harbaugh, Tulsa
No TU confidence
All full-time resident faculty at the University of Tulsa are being called to vote on their confidence, or lack thereof, in the leadership of this university.
It’s go time and the opportunity for TU faculty to express our voice. My own vote is crystal clear: I have no confidence in this administration and know that the only way forward is a change in leadership.
But this is an opportunity for faculty who do support the administration to vote as well. And they should. The TU faculty, the TU community and, indeed, all of Tulsa has a right to know.
The time for meek silence is over, and every full-time resident faculty member has a duty to head to the poll on Wednesday and cast their vote.
After that, the proverbial cards will be finally put on the table no matter the way the vote breaks, and we will finally have clarity as to where this faculty stands when it comes to the leadership, direction and future of TU.
Scott Carter, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Scott Carter is a TU economics professor.