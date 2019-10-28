Nurseries in prison
I am writing about the alarming statistics surrounding the ever-growing population of incarcerated mothers in our state.
Oklahoma holds the U.S. title of highest female incarceration rate, and the Department of Corrections does not have a prison nursery program available for incarcerated mothers. This is concerning for a few reasons.
First, children who do not attach to their caregivers are more likely to be diagnosed with mental health disorders later in life.
Creating and fostering this attachment is vital throughout childhood, and it is especially important that young children bond with their caregivers.
Research shows attached children are healthier and more successful overall.
Second, states with prison nursery programs have seen mothers who participate have significantly lower rates of recidivism.
In states where these programs are available, women who are accepted must have short sentences and nonviolent crimes. These requirements ensure the safety of the children and provides services to those who will benefit the most.
Allowing women and children access to these educational programs and the opportunity to bond in a safe and monitored environment also reduces the number of children in the foster care system.
Program for incarcerated mothers that allow bonding and education would be beneficial for Oklahoma as a whole. It would mean fewer children with mental illness and fewer women going in and out of prison.
The positive outcomes would be significant, and Oklahoma cannot continue to ignore the evidence.
Serena Newby,
Tulsa
Impulsive stupidity
Tulsan Pat Malloy in a letter beautifully captured the feelings of a majority of Americans about the disgraceful abandonment of our Kurdish allies by President Trump (“Betrayal is the greatest sin of all,” Oct. 20).
The world has been sadly watching 120,000 betrayed Kurdish men, women and children frantically fleeing their homeland, carrying belongings on their backs and small carts, before a savage Turkish army onslaught.
Trump repeatedly asserted that the U.S. troop removal in northeastern Syria was to “bring our troops home.” This was another blatant lie because the roughly 1,000 Special Services forces have been reassigned to Iraq.
And, in the current time frame, his declaration of “ending endless wars” was contradicted by sending l,800 American troops to Saudi Arabia.
The U.S. Congress reflected a majority public feeling by passing a resolution rebuking Trump’s foolish troop withdrawal; it passed 354-60, with 129 Republicans supporting the measure.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote a scathing op-ed in The Washington Post saying Trump’s moves were a “grave strategic mistake.” He stated that they would also increase Russia’s influence throughout the Middle East.
Turkish strong man Recip Erdogan has long coveted ruling the northeastern quadrant of Syria. When he finishes driving out the Kurds he intends the area to become a Turkish settlement.
Trump is tone-deaf to all military and strategic advice, relying solely on his gigantic ego. The entire world should pray that his impulsive stupidity in Syria doesn’t provide re-emergence to ISIS, whose caliphate he claimed to have eliminated.
Jack Ward, Broken Arrow