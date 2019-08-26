Specific abortion description
An evasively sanitized description of dismemberment abortion again appeared in the World’s “Tulsa clinic requests hold on abortion law” (Aug. 2).
The description: “…suction is used to remove the contents of the uterus, followed by the use of forceps and then more suction until the uterus is emptied.”
The law being challenged itself defines the method: “‘Dismemberment abortion means, with the purpose of causing the death of an unborn child, purposely to dismember a living unborn child and extract him or her one piece at a time from the uterus through use of clamps, grasping forceps, tongs, scissors or similar instruments that, through the convergence of two rigid levers, slice, crush, and/or grasp a portion of the unborn child’s body to cut or rip it off.”
Perhaps the World believes a family newspaper shouldn’t use descriptions such as this. But then, neither would a family newspaper condone the dismembering of the family’s youngest members.
Truth is often painful, but honest, objective reporting is indispensable to understanding controversies.
An analogy would be the controversial capital punishment issue with this hypothetical execution:
One newspaper reports, “A cell on death row was emptied yesterday.” A different newspaper reports, “The condemned prisoner was hacked to death with machetes.”
Which newspaper more clearly illuminated for its readers a basis for the controversy? Might “cruel and unusual punishment” characterize the ensuing dialogue?
Hiding ugly realities is a tactic of partisans with an agenda. It shouldn’t be the strategy of a newspaper whose motto is “Publish and conceal not.”
Tony Lauinger, Tulsa
Description was responsible
A letter written on July 26 accuses the Tulsa World’s reporting of being dishonest and non-objective merely because the writer disagrees with the topic being discussed: abortion (“Description of second-trimester abortions uses euphemisms”).
The writer, who is the leader of Oklahomans for Life, is welcome to his opinion. It is not welcome for the writer to tell the rest of us how we should feel about a common medical procedure.
The reporter is doing the job — as any responsible reporter would do — by staying away from inflammatory language that permeates within pro-life groups like Oklahomans for Life.
Abortion is health care. Full stop.
Folks are welcome to disagree with abortion by not having one. People are free to have their beliefs, but their right to an opinion stops at another person’s right to free will and bodily autonomy.
Using dangerous rhetoric meant to stir people’s emotions (e.g. “pre-born” babies vs. fetus or calling abortion murder) only hurts people who are making an informed decision in consult with their doctor.
Physicians and clinic workers have been shot and killed by anti-abortion extremists who have absorbed this harmful, hateful propaganda.
If you really want to protect life, start with a message of love.
Peggy Pianalto, Tulsa.