Owasso wrestling

Owasso wrestling travels to Broken Arrow for a dual on Thursday. Owasso Reporter File Photo

Thursday, Dec. 5

Owasso Varsity Girls Basketball vs. Edmond North (at Bixby Tournament), 5 p.m.

Owasso Wrestling at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.

Owasso 9th (G/B) Basketball at Muskogee, 5:30/6:30 p.m.

Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts Bartlesville Blue, 6/7 p.m.

Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts Bartlesville White, 4/5 p.m.

Collinsville JH (G/B) Basketball at Pryor, 5/6/7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Owasso Varsity Girls Basketball at Bixby Tournament, TBD

Rejoice Varsity Football vs. Ringling at Noble (A state semifinals), 7 p.m.

Collinsville Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Pryor, 6/7:30 p.m.

Collinsville JV (G/B) Basketball at Pryor, 4/5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Owasso Varsity Football vs. Jenks at Edmond (6AI state championship), 8 p.m.

Owasso Varsity Girls Basketball at Bixby Tournament, TBD

Monday, Dec. 9

Owasso 10th (G/B) Basketball at Broken Arrow, 6/7 p.m.

Owasso 9th (G/B) Basketball hosts Bartlesville, 6/7 p.m.

Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA

Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA

Collinsville JH (G/B) Basketball hosts Skiatook, 5/6/7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Owasso Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Broken Arrow, 6:30/8 p.m.

Owasso JV (G/B) Basketball at Broken Arrow, 4/5 p.m.

Owasso Wrestling hosts Skiatook, 7 p.m.

Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA

Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA

Collinsville JH (G/B) Basketball at Tahlequah, 5/6/7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA

Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA

Thursday, Dec. 12

Owasso Wrestling at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.

Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA

Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA

Rejoice Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Preston Tournament, TBD

Friday, Dec. 13

Owasso Wrestling at Perry Tournament, 9 a.m.

Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA

Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA

Rejoice Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Preston Tournament, TBD

Saturday, Dec. 14

Owasso Wrestling at Perry Tournament, 9 a.m.

Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA

Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA

Rejoice Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Preston Tournament, TBD

Tags