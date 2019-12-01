Thursday, Dec. 5
Owasso Varsity Girls Basketball vs. Edmond North (at Bixby Tournament), 5 p.m.
Owasso Wrestling at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.
Owasso 9th (G/B) Basketball at Muskogee, 5:30/6:30 p.m.
Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts Bartlesville Blue, 6/7 p.m.
Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts Bartlesville White, 4/5 p.m.
Collinsville JH (G/B) Basketball at Pryor, 5/6/7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Owasso Varsity Girls Basketball at Bixby Tournament, TBD
Rejoice Varsity Football vs. Ringling at Noble (A state semifinals), 7 p.m.
Collinsville Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Pryor, 6/7:30 p.m.
Collinsville JV (G/B) Basketball at Pryor, 4/5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Owasso Varsity Football vs. Jenks at Edmond (6AI state championship), 8 p.m.
Owasso Varsity Girls Basketball at Bixby Tournament, TBD
Monday, Dec. 9
Owasso 10th (G/B) Basketball at Broken Arrow, 6/7 p.m.
Owasso 9th (G/B) Basketball hosts Bartlesville, 6/7 p.m.
Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA
Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA
Collinsville JH (G/B) Basketball hosts Skiatook, 5/6/7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Owasso Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Broken Arrow, 6:30/8 p.m.
Owasso JV (G/B) Basketball at Broken Arrow, 4/5 p.m.
Owasso Wrestling hosts Skiatook, 7 p.m.
Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA
Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA
Collinsville JH (G/B) Basketball at Tahlequah, 5/6/7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA
Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA
Thursday, Dec. 12
Owasso Wrestling at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.
Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA
Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA
Rejoice Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Preston Tournament, TBD
Friday, Dec. 13
Owasso Wrestling at Perry Tournament, 9 a.m.
Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA
Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA
Rejoice Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Preston Tournament, TBD
Saturday, Dec. 14
Owasso Wrestling at Perry Tournament, 9 a.m.
Owasso 8th Red (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA
Owasso 8th White (G/B) Basketball hosts tournament, TBA
Rejoice Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Preston Tournament, TBD