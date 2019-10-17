WEST VIRGINIA AT NO. 5 OKLAHOMA 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
TV: FOX23
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: West Virginia 3-3, 1-2 Big 12; Oklahoma 6-0, 3-0
Last meeting: The Sooners defeated West Virginia 59-56 in Morgantown on Nov. 23, 2018.
All-time series: Oklahoma leads 9-2.
James Aydelott’s forecast: Partly to mostly clear and drying out after early morning showers. Kickoff: 64°. End of game: 71°.
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
Avoiding the Texas hangover
The Golden Hat now sits in a trophy case inside the Oklahoma locker room following an emotional victory in Dallas last weekend. It’s time to see how the Sooners respond after that victory. Will they come out with momentum, especially in an 11 a.m. game, against West Virginia? The Sooners are nearly a five-touchdown favorite, but Lincoln Riley said this week could be the most telling game this season.
Second down | Key matchup
OU defense vs. turnover factor
OU has only forced six turnovers though the midpoint of the regular season, which is disappointing to defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. The Sooners had 11 takeaways last season, which means the current team is only slightly ahead of that pace. Can things turn around Saturday? The Mountaineers have committed seven turnovers in the past two games, including five interceptions.
Third down | Player to watch
RB Trey Sermon
The junior running back didn’t have a carry in the win over Texas after having at least seven rushes in the Sooners’ first five games. Coach Lincoln Riley called it a coincidence. Will the game plan allow for Sermon to get touches against the Mountaineers? It is a crowded running backs room with Rhamondre Stevenson and Kennedy Brooks also having good seasons.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
A new identity for the OU defense
From Bill Haisten: For the Sooners, the OU-Texas outcome will provide momentum and a confidence boost that should result in a 12-0 regular season. During the opening-night victory over Houston and in subsequent games, it was obvious the 2019 OU defense was better than its 2018 predecessor. How much better? Because a soft nonconference schedule was followed by Big 12 wins over an average Texas Tech team and below-average Kansas, the Sooners defense wasn’t really tested until the Texas game. OU limited the Longhorns to 2.8 yards per rush attempt and got nine sacks from eight players. OU now has its most complete team in several years, and the next victim is West Virginia on Saturday in Norman. The final score in this one should resemble 55-24.