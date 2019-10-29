HOUSTON — Russell Westbrook emerged from the training room calling, “Steve-O.”
He had entered the visiting locker room through the front door minutes earlier, his black pleather pants shimmering under the harsh light, and taken a sharp left for a preliminary round of greetings.
But if any of the players or dozens of media members huddled together waiting for Chris Paul, had missed Westbrook then, it was impossible not to notice him as he beelined from the training room to Steven Adams’ locker.
“Hey, hey, wrong locker room,” joked Andre Roberson, who sat next to Adams.
Sure, Oklahoma City had traded Westbrook to the Rockets in July. But that didn’t stop him from strolling through the visiting locker room after the Thunder’s 116-112 loss at Houston on Monday, like he owned the place. Even though Westbrook hasn’t worn an OKC jersey since April, the Thunder’s entire history up to this season remains intertwined with his career.
“You’re not going to sneak in the back room?” Adams said.
No, that wasn’t Westbrook’s style.
In a perfect illustration of how quickly things shift in the NBA, Adams and Roberson were the only players in that locker room who had played with Westbrook for more than two years. Terrance Ferguson was the only other who was Westbrook’s teammate for multiple seasons.
Westbrook, however, had a knack for making lasting impressions.
“He obviously has done an enormous amount for the organization and the state and the city,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I’ve always said I’ve enjoyed being around him, always respected how hard he plays, and we had a chance to spend four great years together.”
Dennis Schroder only played with Westbrook for one season, but as a fellow point guard he spent a lot of time guarding him in practice.
As Schroder absorbed a bump from Westbrook’s shoulder with 3½ minutes left in the first half Monday, he must have felt a sense of déjà vu. Schroder didn’t give up any ground, and Westbrook threw a pass back to James Harden on the perimeter.
“He’s a hell of a player, but I know what he likes to do,” Schroder said after the game. “Same on my end. It was a little weird, but I’m happy for him. He found a good place, and he played well tonight, as well.”
After the final buzzer sounded, Westbrook made his way through the handshakes and hugs to the Thunder bench. There, he found Maurice Cheeks. OKC hired Cheeks in 2009 to mold Westbrook, then a young second-year point guard.
“He taught me so much about the game, about this position, about life, about basketball,” Westbrook said. “So, it’s always an honor and a blessing to hold a conversation with him. And we text all the time and talk throughout the year. He’s somebody I’m going to always stay in touch with.”
Westbrook draped his arm over Cheek’s shoulders, and the two walked toward the middle of the court together. They didn’t represent the same team anymore, but Westbrook’s influence still permeated the franchise.
On Monday night, even the Thunder locker room was still partially his.