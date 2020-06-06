OKLAHOMA CITY — Hannah Harrison fired a fastball into the strike zone for the final out of the game, cementing a dominant outing for the West all-stars.
The left-hander from Westmoore allowed just two hits and one walk in three innings as the Large West team topped the Large East 12-6 in the Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State game Saturday afternoon.
“It felt good to be back in a Westmoore jersey,” Harrison said. “And with it being the last game I get to play, I wanted to make it good and memorable.”
Harrison closed the game for the West, pitching the final three innings. She allowed four base runners.
“She’s been solid for me for four years,” Westmoore and Large West coach Jenny Rollins said. “And just like today she came in and held them and gave us a chance to come back so I was proud of her today.”
Down 6-5 in the seventh inning, the West scored six runs on six hits to take the lead. Harrison jump-started the rally with a leadoff double. Westmoore’s Whitney Walde gave the West the lead with a one-out, two-RBI double.
Owasso’s Paige Knight had an RBI single in the first inning for the East, and Pryor’s Kennedy Cramer drove in a run with a single in the fourth.
Middle West dominates
With the bases loaded, Sulphur’s Macenzie Ruth crushed a ball to right field in the top of the ninth inning.
As she rounded third base, the cutoff throw never came. Ruth made it all the way around the bases to score an inside-the-park home run for the West. Her grand slam capped a 3-for-3 hitting day, including a single and a triple.
“I just wanted to go out with a bang,” Ruth said, sporting a big smile.
The Middle West routed the Middle East 12-1 behind a commanding performance in the circle by Newcastle’s McKenzie Wagoner. The Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year struck out eight of the 11 batters she faced over three innings.
At the plate, she was 2-for-3 with an RBI double.
Small East beats West
Krista Harkey smashed a double to left field that reached the warning track of the Oklahoma Christian softball field.
The cleanup hitter from Caney recorded the first hit of the game, which led to a four-run rally in the second inning and grew to an eight-run lead after five innings as Small East knocked off Small West 8-3.
“It felt good especially since I haven’t played since the fall,” Harkey said. “It was an inside pitch and I just turned on it. That’s my best pitch.”
Harkey reached base in all three of her plate appearances. She logged two hits and reached on catcher’s interference in her final at-bat.
Carnegie’s Janie Worthington recorded eight strikeouts in three innings pitched for the West.