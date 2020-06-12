OWASSO — To say the past several months have been challenging for Angie Combs would be an understatement.
The longtime Owasso resident lost her husband of 21 years, Skylar, to a heart attack at the end of January.
Skylar was 41 when he died, leaving Angie with their three sons, twins Brighton and Peyton, sophomores at Owasso High School, and Rory, a kindergartener at Hodson Elementary; as well as their daughter, Alyssa, a junior at Owasso High School.
The tragedy came at a time when the couple was already facing financial difficulties trying to pay off a large amount of debt after Alyssa was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease in 2017.
“There’s a lot of medical expenses when you’re talking regular MRIs and CT scans and lab work,” Combs said. “We spent the last three years trying to sort it out basically out of pocket.”
The bereaved widow was given little time to mourn her husband — a man she has known since fifth grade — and forced to deal with the reality of mounting responsibilities in the wake of his death.
“Losing him … I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s no way I could even feed these kids, I can’t even begin to pay the pile of bills that are coming through,’ ” said Angie, who works part time as a church secretary.
In the days and weeks following Skylar’s death, however, Angie’s friends and family, along with several members of the community, rallied around her to show their love and support.
Ray Adcock, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive in Owasso, stepped in as Skylar’s boss of six years and longtime friend of the family to help Angie put the pieces back together. He reached out to his company’s home office and fellow franchisees across Oklahoma to see what options were available for assistance.
“(Skylar) didn’t have life insurance,” Adcock said. “I called in and I said, ‘Listen, I don’t know how to put in the request … but I’m going to make a really big ask: Could you pay off their mortgage?’ ”
He soon got a call back from Donnie Carr, president of Christian Brothers, who decided to exceed Adcock’s request and donate the total profit splits of the Owasso branch for the rest of the 2020 calendar year to the Combs family.
“The home office said, ‘She can have our share of the profit split; don’t send it to us, give it to them,’ ” Adcock said. “What a blessing. I’ve never heard of another company doing anything like that.”
Carr added, “We believe firmly in loving our neighbor as ourselves, and when tragedy strikes, you’re given an opportunity to support those that you care about. We care about the Combs, we care about Ray and his team, and we appreciate what Skylar has done over the years.”
Angie received her first check in February and her second one earlier this week — both of which have gone to help her adjust to several major changes since Skylar died, including moving into a smaller home.
“Whenever I get a check like this in the mail, I’m like, ‘OK, I can do this,’ ” Angie said. “In trying to give my kids and myself some stable footing, Christian Brothers has been just the glue of it all that holds it together and gives me the support I need.”
Angie’s son Brighton and daughter Alyssa both echoed their mother’s sentiment.
“It’s helping us get settled just after all of this,” Brighton said. “It just means a lot for everyone to help us.”
Alyssa added, “We’re no longer worrying about, ‘Are we going to have to move into an apartment?’ ‘Are we going to have to completely uproot our lives?’ We feel so much love in this community, and it’s incredible.”
