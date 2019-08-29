The month of September is proving to be very eventful at Saint Matthew’s on Sand Springs Lake.
On the first Sunday of this month, we celebrated the feast day of Saint David Oakerhater. Known as “God’s Warrior,” this Cheyenne military leader turned deacon for peace was the first Native American in the Church’s Calendar of Saints, and he was also the first Okie! At great personal sacrifice, he founded and operated schools and missions in Oklahoma, including the Whirlwind Mission in Watonga, which continues to this day. He continued his ministry of service, education, and pastoral care among the indigenous people until his death in 1931. Our parish had the privilege of having a special guest speaker for the celebration --the Reverend Anne Clement--a retired Methodist pastor who ministered to the Cheyenne for years. Early in my own tenure in Oklahoma, I had the privilege of meeting a very aged priest who had known David Oakerhater personally and attended the 1930 diocesan convention with the future Saint! He had warm memories of this loving servant of God.
On the last Sunday of the month, we will celebrate the Feast of Saint Matthew the Apostle, our patron: a tax-collector turned apostle, envoy of Christ who had made as dramatic a life-change as Saint Oakerhater did. Doctor Edward Konieczny, the Bishop of Oklahoma, will preside and preach at this Mass. He will also administer the apostolic sacrament of Confirmation to seven members, and re-affirm others. We read about confirmation in the eighth chapter of Acts, where apostles laid hands on baptised members of a church to receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. Our service will be followed straight away by a community meal. All are welcome to join us on this great day or any other Sunday!