“Stay tuned, because this is a rapidly evolving situation that will change.”
— Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, while announcing the first case in Oklahoma on March 6
“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear. All countries can still change the course of this pandemic if countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response. We are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”
— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization chief, on March 11
“The governor will continue to take his family out to dinner and to the grocery store without living in fear and encourages Oklahomans to do the same.”
— Charlie Hannema, spokesman for Gov. Kevin Stitt, in reaction to criticism Stitt received for posting a photo of himself and his family at packed restaurant on March 15
“This is not a simple decision that we are bringing this recommendation to you today, and it will be challenging for many families. Nothing takes precedence over the health and well-being of our people. Nothing.”
— State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, on March 16, after decision to mandate statewide closure of schools
“The only caveat I would say ... is we have great hope in vaccines. There will be a vaccine for COVID-19; the question is when.”
— Dr. Jason Sanders, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center senior vice president, on March 17
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense from (the supply) standpoint. We’re not banning ammo just like they’re not banning toilet paper. Folks are hoarding some food, hoarding toilet paper, doing this, doing that, and they buy ammo because that way they can be sure, ‘Hey, I can defend my family, I can defend what’s mine.’ ”
— Jason Perryman, manager at 2A Shooting Center, explaining a surge in ammunition sales, on March 18
“They recommended we apply for unemployment and I applied for that for the first time in my life, which is a weird thing. I’m having my ups and downs and trying to be positive. I already uploaded my resume on job websites, but it’s weird to possibly prepare for a job in an industry I haven’t been working in for 15 years. What other jobs can I do?”
— Tulsa bartender Rachel Rector, on March 19
“You know I’d be the first to say we’re overreacting because that’s kind of how I am, but we’re not. By people not believing, by not taking precautions, they’re making it more likely to spread.”
— Sen. Jim Inhofe, on March 20
“It keeps us in our homes; it keeps us out of workplaces and clubs and places where we would normally interact with the people we care about. That isolation can be a challenge in its own right.”
— Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, on March 20
“One of the things I struggle with more than anything else in sheltering people and keeping them safe is getting to the point of choosing who comes into the shelter and who doesn’t, if we have to go to that.”
— Mack Haltom, Tulsa Day Center executive director, on March 21
“We know that as we continue to increase our testing capacity, we will continue to have an increased number of cases. Actually, I think our number of cases are closer to over 500 right now. They are going to get into the thousands.”
— Gov. Kevin Stitt, on facing the rising number of COVID-19 positive test results, on March 25
“I want to be clear that this is not a recommendation. This is an order to protect lives of Tulsans. It will be enforced by the Tulsa Police Department. Officers have discretion to issue citations, and if absolutely necessary, take people to jail for violation of this order.”
— Mayor G.T. Bynum, on March 28, after issuing shelter-in-place order.
“We thought this would be a good idea, and give everyone a chance to wave and honk and holler and wish her a happy birthday.”
— Channing Smith, on April 1. She helped organize a birthday parade for Vivianna Smith, a 10-year-old Tulsa girl with Down syndrome.
“I want every American to be prepared for the tough days ahead. It’s going to be a very, very painful two weeks.”
— President Donald Trump, on April 1
“First it was a China problem, then an Italy problem, then a Europe problem. Now a lot of people think it’s a New York problem. Oh my God ... No. If we’re going to run out of ventilators here, you’re going to run out of ventilators there ... I lived in Tulsa not that long ago. I still feel like Oklahoma is home and I don’t want this to happen there. People have to understand you just have to stay home.”
— Kristin Thayer, a former Tulsan who moved to New York City and is a pharmacist, on April 3