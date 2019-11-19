Most of the movie world is buzzing about Martin Scorsese’s new movie “The Irishman,” starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino and already positioned as an Academy Award favorite.
But it’s his next movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” set in Oklahoma and filming in the state, that has the attention of locals.
That’s especially true in light of recent casting calls asking for Osage Nation members and other Native Americans to try out, showing what appears to be a dedication to authenticity on the part of filmmakers.
That’s all part of the film’s pre-production, which Scorsese’s team said would start in November. They’re on schedule, and if it stays that way, they have said filming is expected to take place in spring and summer of 2020.
here's what we know so far about Scorsese's Oklahoma movie.
• The best-selling book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” was released in April 2017, detailing what was known in Oklahoma as the “Osage Reign of Terror.”
• Author David Grann researched and wrote about Osage tribal members who, in the 1920s, “became the richest people in the world after oil was discovered under their reservation. Then they began to be mysteriously murdered off — poisoned, shot, bombed — in one of the most sinister crimes in American history.”
• Three months after the book’s release, film production company Imperative Entertainment reportedly paid $5 million for the rights to film an adaptation of the book, with Martin Scorsese to direct and Leonardo DiCaprio to star.
• “Killers of the Flower Moon” would be the sixth film for Scorsese and DiCaprio to collaborate on. The previous five were: “Gangs of New York,” “The Aviator,” “The Departed,” “Shutter Island” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”
• The two men make movies that people see and that win awards: Those five films have made $1.38 billion at the worldwide box-office and won nine Academy Awards, including best picture for “The Departed.”
• “When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the settings, the action — and I knew that I had to make it into a movie,” Scorsese said. “I’m so excited to be working with (screenwriter of “Forrest Gump”) Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.”
• From the beginning, Osage Nation officials and members expressed hope that the production would be filmed in Oklahoma, where the events happened, for historical accuracy and for assistance with the Osage language and traditional clothing, among other details.
• Members of Imperative Entertainment began to visit the Osage Nation to meet with tribal leaders, as did Scorsese associates like his longtime production designer, Dante Ferretti, who has won three Academy Awards for art direction, including two for Scorsese films (“The Aviator” and “Hugo”).
• In June, Paramount Pictures announced that it would be financing “Killers of the Flower Moon” and distributing it in theaters.
• In July, Scorsese and members of his filmmaking team visited Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear at the tribe’s campus and reportedly told the chief that filming would take place in the Osage Nation.
• Scorsese later posted photos to his Instagram page showing him doing some of his own location scouting in Osage County, with one showing him standing in a large field of tallgrass, while another showed him posing for a picture taken in the small Pawnee County town of Ralston.
• It was during Scorsese’s meeting with Standing Bear that he reportedly revealed that Robert De Niro had also agreed to star and portray William Hale, a wealthy cattle ranch owner in the Osage Nation for decades. It has been assumed that DiCaprio would portray Tom White, a federal lawman in charge of what would become the FBI’s first big case.
• “Killers of the Flower Moon” would be the 10th feature film for Scorsese and De Niro together. The previous nine were: “Mean Streets,” “Taxi Driver,” “New York, New York,” “Raging Bull,” “The King of Comedy,” “Goodfellas,” “Cape Fear,” “Casino” and “The Irishman.”
• Standing Bear told the Tulsa World that the production team said it was open to having local people involved as talent so they can get experience in film and production, and a recent casting call in Pawhuska invited members of the Osage Nation from the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska districts for a first wave of casting.
• Additional casting calls in Tulsa and Oklahoma City asked for Native Americans to apply as well, and a “now hiring” notice went out for residents of Osage County with skills ranging from construction workers to food workers who have an interest in working on the movie.