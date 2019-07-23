Where are they now: 1984 Olympic bronze medalist and Michigan native Earl Jones

Growing up in a small town in Michigan, Earl Jones had a little rascal in him. So his parents, James and Earline Jones, steered him toward sports.
He picked baseball. But he’d barely stepped on the diamond when it became apparent that he’d made an error.
“We were doing laps, and I got to lapping everybody, so they told me to go to the track area,” Jones said. “It was the first time I ran track.”
Jones, 55, works at Expo Square in Tulsa, Okla., where he does maintenance and anything else that’s needed to keep thetion center looking good and operating smoothly.
There are times he gets noticed, all these years later, as that guy who could really run — especially by visitors from Brazil and England, where track and field is big. They remember Earl Jones because he used to run stride for stride with their track heroes, Joaquim Cruz and Sebastion Coe, in races all around the world.
Jones won a bronze medal in the 800-meter race at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles with a time of 1:43.83. Cruz took the gold, Coe the silver.
“I had to be on that podium,” Jones said. “I put in a lot of work in there to be on that podium. I just said, ‘I’m going to be a first, second or third.’”
The crash
Jones had just turned 20 when he ran in the ’84 Olympics. After the games, he headed back to Eastern Michigan University for his junior year before going pro with the Santa Monica Track Club.
He ran all over the globe. Nice, Berlin, Monte Carlo, Sao Paulo. And for a kid from the small town of Taylor, Michigan — whose father was a sanitation worker and his mom a cafeteria aide — the checks were just as big and just as exciting as the exotic locales.
“At that time, what they were paying was $15,000 to $20,000 per race, and we had 18 races doing Europe,” Jones said.
But the good times didn’t last long. While driving in Orlando, Florida, after a trip to Brazil for a meet, Jones was in a car wreck. He says a car cut in front of him, he swerved to miss it, and his vehicle rolled over. It was 1986. He would never run the same again.
“We ended up coming out of the car wreck, but the dashboard, that is what caught my (right) knee,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of scar tissue. … When it come down to kicking, my leg wouldn’t let me sustain it, wouldn’t kick real fast. And that was my specialty right there, kicking in, but I was unable to do that.”
Jones went back to California for rehab, but the runner who had burst onto the worldwide stage was gone. He eventually left the Santa Monica Track Club and was out of Los Angeles by 1992.
It was the low point in his life, Jones said.
“It was like I didn’t know where I was going, what I am going to do with myself. I’d lost my career.”
What if?
Jones ended up back home in Michigan and then went to Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he says he worked as a custodian for the University of Arkansas and helped coach the track team. He could run well enough to do road races, including the Tulsa Run 5K and the Cherry Street Mile.
He moved to Tulsa in 1995, went to welding school, and worked as a day laborer on construction sites. These were not easy times. Jones was battling depression, drinking too much, and, for a brief time, homelessness.
He could not stop thinking, “What if?”
“Honestly, I know that I would have made at least five Olympics, up until Atlanta, and that was in ’96,” Jones said.
Mickey Turcheck coached Jones at Taylor Center High School. He believes that Jones would have broken the 800-meter world and Olympic records had he been able to continue running.
“Everyone else believes that would have happened, too, but it wasn’t meant to be,” Turcheck said.
Harry Weaver was Jones’ National Junior Olympic coach in Detroit.
“He would have set the world’s record (in the 800-meter), and he would have won another Olympics, at least,” Weaver said. “Everybody thought so because he was the best American, and then Joaquim Cruz and Sebastion Coe are the ones that beat him, (and) they were both world-class, world-record holders.”
Jones says he has no regrets — except that he couldn’t run longer.
“God has given me up to be humble,” he said. “I am a humble guy, and doors opened for me. That is why I got out of the depression. I said, ‘Hey, you have to move on with life.’”
Friendly fairgrounds
Jones began working at Expo Square about 10 years ago, parking cars during the Tulsa State Fair. Over the years, he’s picked up more hours and responsibilities.
Jacob Thompson, a Tulsa Police Department sergeant and director of security at Expo Square, is the man who hired Jones.
“So I knew him for two weeks a year for, I don’t know, six or seven years,” Thompson said. “And the whole time he would work there, he would always tell me about his running adventures.”
Now they do more than talk about running. Thompson’s daughter is a cross-country runner at Bishop Kelley High School, and last fall he took Jones along for the state championships in Edmond. Jones spoke to the team before their race.
“He loved it,” Thompson said. “He’s always asking about them. I just think the girls just kind of look up to him because of what he’s done.”
Jones credits his co-workers and bosses at the fairgrounds for helping turn his life around.
“Everybody’s been great here, the people, the environment,” he said.
Jones’ family and in-laws have also played a big role in helping him through difficult times. Jones met his wife, Sheryl, at a Tulsa bingo hall nearly 25 years ago. He has three children and three grandchildren.
These are the greatest blessing for the man who had it all, if only for a fleeting moment.
“I asked God to take me up out of this … and let him take control,” Jones said. “It is what it is, and it could have been more. But I’m happy with it. I’m still happy with my life and myself because I love helping others.”
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day