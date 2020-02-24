Whitesnake announced new dates for its Flesh & Blood World Tour, including a Friday, Aug. 28 performance at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, but a Whitesnake pre-sale will begin 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 and a Creek Nation Connect Card pre-sale will begin 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com. Call 888-748-3731 to order a VIP package during the pre-sale.
Whitesnake was founded by Deep Purple singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Coverdale in 1978 and the group exploded to prominence during the MTV era. Whitesnake played 55 shows in 24 countries to over 600,000 fans in 2019.