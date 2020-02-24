Whitesnake

Whitesnake is coming to the River Spirit Casino Resort. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert

Whitesnake announced new dates for its Flesh & Blood World Tour, including a Friday, Aug. 28 performance at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, but a Whitesnake pre-sale will begin 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 and a Creek Nation Connect Card pre-sale will begin 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com. Call 888-748-3731 to order a VIP package during the pre-sale.

Whitesnake was founded by Deep Purple singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Coverdale in 1978 and the group exploded to prominence during the MTV era. Whitesnake played 55 shows in 24 countries to over 600,000 fans in 2019.

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389