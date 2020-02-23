Cloud computing is a technology that uses a network of remote servers to store, manage and process data, rather than using the traditional local servers your business might have on-site today. “Cloud computing is basically Internet computing,” says Jason Ludwig, sales director for Cox Business. “With the cloud, your company’s critical data and computing resources are securely stored in a remote location and delivered to authorized users through the internet. The ‘cloud’ really means the same thing as the Internet,” Ludwig says.
Why are so many businesses migrating to the cloud? “It’s because cloud computing provides growth opportunities, scalability, reliable quality, affordable pricing, easy collaboration, and simple data access,” Ludwig explains. “Cox Business Cloud Solutions can help your business in a myriad of ways.” Here’s a look at just a few of the benefits associated with cloud computing.
Virtual Desktops
Virtual desktops allow employees to work from the cloud as opposed to depending on a literal desktop. Cloud offers the capability to have all your files on hand and accessible from any device – anywhere, anytime. “Let’s face it,” Ludwig says, “the world has gone mobile. With virtual desktops in the cloud, users can take their desktop environment with them on their tablets, smartphones, laptops and other devices.”
Virtual Servers
Virtual servers based in the cloud eliminate the maintenance requirements of in-house servers. This includes hardware, cabling, cooling devices, backup generators and more. Virtual servers provide flexible, standardized and seamless operating environments; this allows applications to perform at their peak without downtime. And many connectivity resources can be delivered at a “pay-as-you-go” cost, which allows you to operate like an enterprise-level company, no matter what your size.
Hosted Microsoft Exchange
With Microsoft Exchange, businesses can now have an entirely cloud-based hosted email solution. “Hosted Microsoft Exchange is just a better option, because of its efficiency and simplicity,” Ludwig says. “With Cox Business Cloud Solutions, we manage the migration, which makes installation easy and uncomplicated.” With Hosted Exchange, businesses remain in control of their email solution by tailoring it to their specific needs and ensuring communications are always available.
Disaster Recovery
Losing critical data is detrimental to any business, and housing data in-house poses the highest risk of complete loss in the event of a disaster. This risk can be avoided with the cloud. Cloud disaster recovery and business continuity solutions will secure business data and ensure minimal downtime in the event of a disaster. With the cloud, a company’s business applications and data are always safe and accessible.
Cost Efficiency
The time and money that go into traditional IT operations are essentially eliminated with the cloud. Given that the cloud provider manages the hardware and software for you, it’s virtually a capital-expenditure free solution. “Cox Business Cloud Solutions allow a business to pay for what it uses, so you don’t spend money on unneeded services,” Ludwig notes. “It’s really never been easier; a company can free up it’s IT staff to focus on running a business, while also saving money.”
Scalability
In the cloud, businesses can scale easily, drive operational efficiency, and manage shifting computing needs with the cloud’s flexible resources. According to Ludwig, “the ability to scale is essential for many organizations, big and small. Infrastructure is expensive, and cloud computing helps businesses avoid these costs while maintaining the ability to scale up or down in any situation.”
Simplicity
With the constant advancement of technology and applications, businesses want solutions that are easy to use, no matter what device employees are working from. Not only is the cloud a simple environment to use and navigate, it’s reliable, convenient and constant. “The cloud’s virtual environment provides a familiar interface that’s universal across all devices,” Ludwig explains. “As a cloud provider, we handle the design, testing, migrations and implementations … which lets you and your team focus on running a business.”
Stability
The cloud is a reliable resource that performs in a uniform, unvarying way across all devices. Some providers offer unlimited bandwidth running in and out of their data centers, which delivers extraordinary performance to users regardless of their location or device. With the cloud, desktop environments are always up-and-running.
Mobility
Having multiple devices – laptop, tablet, phone and more – is now a normal occurrence for employees and having different data on each one creates an inefficient and insecure situation. Cloud computing removes this burden by providing an all-in-one business solution. “With the cloud, you can access your information from any device through a Web browser or application,” Ludwig adds. “Everything is stored in an accessible and secure cloud environment, so users won’t ever be without their files.”
Security
“All businesses want and need high levels of security,” Ludwig says, “especially those that have highly confidential or delicate information. Cloud computing assures the highest security because we use enterprise-class solutions for all physical and network security measures. Many of our solutions meet and exceed standards like HIPAA and PCI.” In addition to protecting a business from viruses, malware, hackers and rogue employees, typical cloud security measures include full redundancy, encryption, biometric scanning, 24/7 surveillance and monitoring, firewalls and more.
“Any one, or two, or three of the benefits we’ve reviewed is enough to convince many business owners about the cloud’s viability,” Ludwig concludes. “But when you look at all the potential benefits the cloud has to offer, it’s really a no-brainer. That’s why more and more companies are taking advantage of managed cloud services to achieve greater performance, value and focus.”
