After waking up one morning last October, Barbara Terry, 71, of Collinsville, went to prepare some coffee when she noticed the hearing in her left ear was completely gone. She only has partial hearing in her other ear.
Living with hearing loss is an adjustment many individuals must make. Approximately one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 have hearing loss, and nearly half of those older than 75 have difficulty hearing, according to the National Institute on Aging.
“My days are so lonely without hearing,” said Terry. “I see people talk to me, but I don’t hear them.”
Terry saw a glimmer of hope upon learning about “The Gift of Hearing” contest, so she decided to enter herself.
She was overcome with joy to find out she was one of three winners to receive free hearing aids.
“Everything will change,” said Terry, who lives at Prairie Village assisted living community in Collinsville. “I’ll be able to hear when my neighbors talk to me, and, at church, I’ll be able to hear the minister. I go to First Baptist Owasso.”
Terry has been a widow for nearly 11 years. Her husband, Claude, was a three-tour Vietnam veteran in the Navy. He was deployed aboard the USS Piedmont and awarded several medals before being honorably discharged in 1965.
Terry’s future looks brighter now that her hearing is restored. She is looking forward to being more confident when crossing the street, helping her neighbors when they need it and maximizing the time spent with her children and grandchildren.
“It’s a blessing to be able to hear people now,” Terry said.
