Breaking
Most Popular
-
Walmart, national retailers announce new capacity limits for customers to curb COVID-19 spread
-
School districts look to end semester early to help students, prepare for possibility of continuing distance learning in 2020-21
-
COVID-19 deaths of young adults reported; private labs report processing more than 11,000 negative tests
-
COVID-19: Tulsa County health officials count 20 recoveries Friday as state continues to see increased infections
-
Dr. John Schumann: Gov. Kevin Stitt's health care proposal is a bad choice for Oklahoma
promotion
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.