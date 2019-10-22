Monday’s weather in Tulsa was sunny and mild, with highs in the upper 60s, following storms on Sunday night. Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-70s before another cold front moves into the area with a chance of rain and cooler temperatures.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bixby first-grade teacher among two women killed in Bixby wrong-way crash
-
Tulsa rally against Trump impeachment escalates to physical confrontations with Antifa counterprotesters
-
High schools: Texhoma TD catch is a SportsCenter Top 10 play
-
HBO series 'Watchmen' creator says 'Tulsa was the right place to set the show'
-
Osage Nation spreads word about open casting call for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
promotion
Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters.