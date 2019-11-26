This presents an important challenge, leading up to election day – figuring out what voters want.
Polling Oklahomans on Medicaid expansion can help policy analysts preempt whether or not voters are likely to support or oppose expansion. It can also help groups advocating for or against the referendum to identify bases of support, and target persuadable voters.
Unfortunately, to this point, there have been few efforts to poll Oklahomans on Medicaid expansion.
A recent Sooner Poll of 373 likely general election voters (those who report turning out in previous elections, and plan to vote in 2020) offers much-needed insight into how Oklahomans think about expansion. The poll was conducted by phone and online in July 2019. The group asked respondents whether or not they “support or oppose the expansion of Medicaid in Oklahoma” and found that a slim majority of Oklahomans either somewhat or strongly support Medicaid expansion.
If we were to look at this poll alone, we might conclude that Medicaid expansion is more likely than not to pass. However, interpreting polls in isolation can potentially lead us to draw misleading conclusions.
Consequently, I compared the Sooner Poll results a sub-sample of 647 Oklahomans drawn from a nationally representative survey of 60,000 American adults. The Cooperative Congressional Election Survey was conducted online in Fall 2018, and sponsored by researchers from several dozen universities.
I use a statistical procedure known as “raking” ensure that these data match the Oklahoma’s demographic composition. Based on this procedure, the CCES would have predicted President Trump to take 64% of the vote in Oklahoma in 2016, which closely matches the actual outcome (Trump won 65%).
The CCES asked respondents to weigh in on whether or not they would support a partial repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), including 25% reductions in Medicaid payments. The results from this survey complicate the idea that a majority of Oklahomans support Medicaid expansion. However, they do not necessarily negate those findings; as the surveys asked different questions (e.g., Medicaid cuts are one of three policies respondents were asked to evaluate in the CCES), and at different times.
More than half of Oklahomans (52%) – compared to just 41% of US adults – support partially repealing the ACA, including cuts to Medicaid. Surprisingly, nearly half (42%) of Oklahomans who indicate that they receive medical insurance via Medicaid, and slightly more than half (57%) of the uninsured, support a partial repeal of the ACA (including Medicaid cuts).
Why would groups that stand to benefit the most from Medicaid expansion support cuts to the program?
One possibility is that these groups are dissatisfied with the ACA in general, and favor much bigger structural reforms. Indeed, CCES data suggest that 84% of Medicaid recipients and 88% of the uninsured support “Medicare For All” – compared to just 57% of Oklahomans statewide.
If this interpretation is correct, groups opposed to the ballot measure might strategically tie Medicaid expansion to “Obamacare.” Conversely, groups that support the measure might linking Medicaid expansion to Obama’s legacy when trying to persuade those most likely to benefit from this initiative.
Insights like these could play an important role in shaping political strategy. Without more data, however, we simply do not yet know whether or not they are correct.