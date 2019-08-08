A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday evening by an acquaintance after someone shot her in a car-to-car shooting.
The shooting victim told police she was a passenger in a black Honda Civic when a silver sedan pulled next to it in the 5700 block of South Union Avenue, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. The driver of the silver sedan shot into the passenger-side window, striking the woman in the arm before driving away.
The duo, the driver and the shooting victim, were returning to Parkview Terrace, 6100 S. Union Ave., when the shooting occurred, according to the release. A friend of the shooting victim drove her to OSU Medical Center.
Police were dispatched about 7:15 p.m. Thursday to the hospital after the shooting victim arrived. Officers were also dispatched Union Avenue, but they were unable to locate a shooting scene. Investigators, however, located blood in the front passenger seat.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.