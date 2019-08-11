OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters elected a record number of women to the state Legislature last year, but the state is still in the bottom 10 states for its percentage of women serving at the state Capitol.
Women make up 50% of the state’s population but just 22% of Oklahoma’s Legislature, up from about 14% last year.
The boost in women running for office in 2018 resulted in Oklahoma’s Legislature jumping from 48th to 42nd in the nation for female representation, but female legislators say that isn’t good enough.
However, the influx of female legislators at the state Capitol led lawmakers to form a more cohesive legislative women’s caucus to build stronger relationships among elected women in the statehouse.
