Woodland Hills Mall closed Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mall owner Simon announced that after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials, and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Simon will close all of its retail properties, including malls, premium outlets and mills in the United States.
“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, chairman, CEO and president of Simon.
The measure will end March 29, Simon said.
As of Wednesday, Promenade mall remained open, according to property manager Veronica Butts.
Woodland Hills’ closure is just the latest in a string of large retailers shuttering their doors amid the pandemic. Macy’s Inc. announced Tuesday that it will temporarily close all stores through March 31, including all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
Macy’s Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its affected workforce, the company said.
A company spokeswoman told the Tulsa World via email that Macy’s distribution centers, including one just north of Tulsa, will remain open and will continue to support online orders.
McDonald’s and Wendy’s said dining areas of all North American restaurants are closing. Takeout or delivery is still available at most locations, though some chains, including Starbucks, have declared an outright shutdown in areas where clusters of coronavirus have emerged.
Ralph Lauren and Foot Locker announced nationwide closures of stores in regulatory filings. They follow Apple, Patagonia, Under Armour, Urban Outfitters, REI and others.
With so many people stocking, and overstocking, pantries, Dollar Tree temporarily suspended online ordering to ensure the shelves in its stores are loaded.
