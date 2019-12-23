By Art Haddaway
A lot happened in Owasso this year that has impacted the community.
Throughout the last 52 weeks, the city saw everything from significant events and developments to major changes and milestones.
Here’s our year in review of the top 10 news stories that we feel shaped Owasso in 2019.
Owasso school board approves new elementary boundaries
The Owasso Board of Education on March 12 approved new elementary boundaries for the 2019-20 school year.
The measure passed by a 4-0 vote as part of Owasso Public Schools’ comprehensive redistricting process, carried out in conjunction with the opening of its new site, Morrow Elementary School.
Morrow, opened in August, joined the district’s eight other existing elementary campuses in an effort to accommodate ongoing growth and increasing enrollment numbers across the region.
OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner said her administration determined that families across Owasso would benefit from a district overhaul in light of the new development.
Over 1,500 elementary students out of more than 4,550 across the district were relocated to a new school as a result of the redistricting process.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt visits Owasso for first time
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt made his debut in Owasso as the newly elected official on March 29 to speak to local citizens at Owasso Chamber’s first legislative luncheon of the year.
The American businessman and politician, who took office as the 28th governor of Oklahoma in January, talked about a new era in Oklahoma under his watch.
Stitt’s focus centered around three current priorities of his administration — agency accountability, education and criminal justice reform — in restructuring the state’s government.
“I think the people elected me to do things a little bit differently, and they wanted an outsider, they wanted a different approach than maybe what’s been done in the past, and so I take that very seriously,” Stitt said.
Owasso senator’s bill banning vaping at school signed into law
Gov. Stitt signed a bill on April 15 that banned vaping products on school grounds across Oklahoma.
The bill applies to school vehicles and school-sponsored and school-sanctioned events and activities. The measure became effective July 1.
Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, the Senate author, said it needed to be elevated in state laws, though most districts already ban vaping. Dossett also said there was a need for uniformity.
Vaping involves inhaling a vapor created by the heating of infused liquid in a small, battery-powered tanks. Many of the products contain nicotine.
Dossett believes the measure will reduce the number of minors who use the devices for nicotine.
Former Owasso Sen. Rick Brinkley shares fall from grace, future
Brinkley was released from the federal prison in El Reno in Oct. 2018 after serving 30 months and spending 62 days in a halfway house for embezzling $1.8 million from his former employer, the Better Business Bureau in Tulsa.
In April, Tulsa World released a story about his highly public fall from grace and the steps the former pastor, television producer and state senator is taking to rebuild his life.
He was released from prison in October with $63 in his pocket. He went to a halfway house, where he lived until Dec. 18.
He now lives with his sister in Perry. He works in a full-time but temporary position for Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform. He plans to speak about his experience and possibly writing a book.
City opens $11M, 10-acre Public Safety Operations & Training Complex
In May, the City of Owasso’s new Owasso Public Safety Operations & Training Complex became fully operational.
The $11 million facility, located on a 10-acre tract of land at 11933 E. 116th St. N., serves as a multi-purpose compound for local police, fire and public works staff.
The City broke ground on the complex in Sept. 2017.
In development for the last 10 years, the facility houses three separate entities on site: Fire Station No. 4, a large training center and the primary headquarters for the Owasso Fire Department.
The new site features added living quarters for staff, the debut of staged residential and commercial structures for interactive training, and an OPD off-site substation.
Owasso residents distraught, displaced in wake of major flooding
Areas of Owasso, including some residents, suffered damage in the aftermath of tornadic storms that caused historic flooding across the community in mid-May.
Bird Creek, which runs just south of Owasso, reached major flood stage, closing down major roads like 76th Street and Main Street into 5th Avenue, and covering areas like Owasso Skate Park, Owasso Police Department’s firing range and Worley’s Greenhouse & Nursery.
With most residential properties in Owasso sitting above the flood line, major widespread loss was avoided for the most part, but dozens of Public Works staff were still deployed across the area to pitch in with cleanup and assistance.
The rising waters closed major roads in Owasso and surrounding areas, including 86th Street between 150th East Avenue and North 161st East Avenue, and 76th Street between Main Street and Memorial Drive.
Morrow Elementary welcomes 560 new, returning students
As hundreds of students came together for yet another year, some were the first to fill the classrooms and hallways of Owasso’s new school, Morrow Elementary.
Construction crews put the finishing touches on the building, located at 12301 N. 132nd E. Ave. in the new Morrow Place neighborhood, which broke ground last spring.
The $18.1 million, 100,000-square-foot facility features 36 classrooms (six per pod), a music room, computer lab, library, cafeteria and staging area, storm-safe gymnasium, playground, teacher’s lounge and administrative offices.
Currently, there are 560 students enrolled at Morrow Elementary, which holds a capacity of around 700.
The construction of Morrow Elementary was implemented as the largest budgeted item in OPS’ $57-million bond issue passed in Oct. 2017 by local voters.
70 new citizens sworn in at OHS’ first naturalization ceremony
Seventy local immigrants were sworn in as American citizens in front of friends and family at Owasso High School’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center on Sept. 18.
The school’s first naturalization ceremony, hosted by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, is a tradition dating back to the 18th century in which applicants take the Oath of Allegiance in their final steps to become naturalized civilians.
Ruslan Rizo, of Kazakhstan, for example, began his path to citizenship three years ago, and was seen smiling and embracing his family during the proceedings.
“To me, it’s just a new life, it was a very long journey,” Rizo said. “It’s a big moment for me, because this is the greatest country in the world … and I think that the United States, it is the best; we’re blessed to be here.”
Owasson Gracee Shriver performs, advances on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Gracee Shriver went from turning heads to turning chairs. Then she turned hearts.
Shriver debuted on NBC’s “The Voice” on Oct. 14 with her audition of Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow,” which led Kelly Clarkson and then Gwen Stefani to turn their chairs around.
The 16-year-old Owasso student advanced to the battle rounds a week later then competed against teammate Damali in the final night of the knockout rounds on Nov. 4, singing “Leave The Pieces” by The Wreckers. She fell shy of capturing Clarkson’s vote, but was saved by Shelton who stole the Owasso teen.
Moving forward in the competition, Shriver then sang “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac against Alex Guthrie, Jake HaldenVang and duo Hello Sunday on Nov. 13 for the wildcard spot in the eliminations, but fell short after Hello Sunday got the nod to advance to the top 13.
First annual Lights on Owasso brings new holiday tradition to town
The City of Owasso hosted its first annual Lights on Owasso at Redbud Festival Park on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Lights on Owasso gave locals an opportunity to come together and enjoy a new holiday tradition with other residents in the developing Redbud District.
The inaugural lighting event featured thousands of candy cane-colored bulbs laced across the premises, illuminating trees, fences, light posts and more. It also played host to pictures with Santa, dessert food trucks, Christmas caroling, crafts for children and a screening of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Redbud Festival Park, an open, beautified gathering place spanning 2 acres in the heart of downtown Owasso, is set to officially open next year in conjunction with the kick-off of the first Owasso Gathering on Main on April 4, 2020.