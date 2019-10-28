Wagoner Police have received confessions from three juveniles in connection with tire slicing cases in the community.
Detective Ben Blair said information has been sent to the Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs office to determine what, if any, punishment will be handed down. The juveniles range in age from 12-14.
“Realistically, I hope they have to pay the victims restitution, and at least have to work for the crime that they committed,” Blair said. “People’s hard earned money (to pay for new tires) should be given back to them. Tires are not cheap.”
Within a one week time frame, three reports were filed with Wagoner Police by individuals who had their auto tires damaged. One of those individuals reported she had been hit on three different occasions.
Eight tires were also damaged on multiple vehicles in the J&J Auto Parts parking lot on West Cherokee.
Still other cases of people experiencing tire damage was discussed on social media, but not reported to police, Blair noted.
The incidents reportedly occurred on the city’s northwest side around Lincoln, Buchanan and Johnson streets.
Blair said a parent or guardian was present with each juvenile during the interview process.
“When we brought them in for an interview, they confessed to the crime. One of them said he was bored with nothing to do,” Blair said. “It may seem like a small incident to cut a car tire, but it can cause a catastrophic failure while driving down the highway and potentially put lives at risk, causing serious injury or even death. You are not just vandalizing cars.”
Blair reminds residents if they suspect their vehicles have been tampered with to contact the Wagoner Police Department at 918-485-5511 to file a report.